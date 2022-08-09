BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 9

The cryptocurrency market has faced a correction period as most of the coins are in the red.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is falling the least from the list, going down by 4.35%.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) could not keep the rise after yesterday's bullish candle. From another point of view, the price has bounced off the $23,000 mark, which means that bulls keep controlling the situation on the market.
However, if sellers' pressure continues and the candle closes below $23,000, the fall may lead to the test of $22,400 soon.
Bitcoin is trading at $23,094 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest loser from the list today, falling by almost 6% over the last 24 hours.
Ethereum (ETH) has lost the vital $1,700 mark, which means that sellers are about to seize the initiative. If the situation does not change until the end of the day, there are prerequsites to see a drop to the $1,600 zone within the next few days.
Ethereum is trading at $1,692 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP could not withstand the overall market pressure, declining by 5.15%.
XRP is looking more bearish than BTC and ETH, as the price has broken the local support level at $0.36534 on the daily chart. If bears hold the initiative, one can expect a further downward move to the $0.35 mark until the end of the week.
XRP is trading at $0.36337 at press time.