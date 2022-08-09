BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 9

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market has faced a correction period as most of the coins are in the red.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is falling the least from the list, going down by 4.35%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) could not keep the rise after yesterday's bullish candle. From another point of view, the price has bounced off the $23,000 mark, which means that bulls keep controlling the situation on the market.

However, if sellers' pressure continues and the candle closes below $23,000, the fall may lead to the test of $22,400 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,094 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest loser from the list today, falling by almost 6% over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) has lost the vital $1,700 mark, which means that sellers are about to seize the initiative. If the situation does not change until the end of the day, there are prerequsites to see a drop to the $1,600 zone within the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,692 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP could not withstand the overall market pressure, declining by 5.15%.

XRP is looking more bearish than BTC and ETH, as the price has broken the local support level at $0.36534 on the daily chart. If bears hold the initiative, one can expect a further downward move to the $0.35 mark until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.36337 at press time.