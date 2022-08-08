Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 8

Mon, 08/08/2022 - 15:10
Denys Serhiichuk
Has market got enough power for midterm bull run?
The new week has started with ongoing bullish dominance as all of the top 10 coins remain trading in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the market rise, going up by 4% over the last day.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

On the daliy chart, the rate of DOGE keeps slightly approaching the level at $0.07759. The price has broken the vital $0.07 mark and fixed above it.

If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the rise may continue to the mentioned resistance by the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.07156 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is showing the same growth as DOGE over the past 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB is about to start the midterm growth as the rate has broken the $0.000012 mark and is trying to fix above it. Thus, the rise is supported by an increased volume, which means that bulls are ready for an upward move. If that happens, the breakout of the resistance at $0.00001297 can lead to the test of the $0.000014 zone soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001262 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

