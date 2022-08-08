DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 8

Original U.Today article

Has market got enough power for midterm bull run?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The new week has started with ongoing bullish dominance as all of the top 10 coins remain trading in the green zone.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the market rise, going up by 4% over the last day.

On the daliy chart, the rate of DOGE keeps slightly approaching the level at $0.07759. The price has broken the vital $0.07 mark and fixed above it.

If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the rise may continue to the mentioned resistance by the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.07156 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is showing the same growth as DOGE over the past 24 hours.

SHIB is about to start the midterm growth as the rate has broken the $0.000012 mark and is trying to fix above it. Thus, the rise is supported by an increased volume, which means that bulls are ready for an upward move. If that happens, the breakout of the resistance at $0.00001297 can lead to the test of the $0.000014 zone soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001262 at press time.