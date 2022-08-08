Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 8

Original U.Today article

Can Bitcoin (BTC) remain bullish within next few days?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Monday has started bullish for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap's rankings.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 4.55% since yesterday.

On the local chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching the recently formed resistance level at $24,200. If a breakout occurs, the price may get to the $24,500 zone by the end of the day.

On the bigger time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the $24,000 mark, which means that bulls are ready for a continued rise. If the daily candle closes near $24,445, it may lead to growth to the $25,000 area until mid-August.

On the weekly chart, bulls have continued their upward move. If they can hold the price of Bitcoin (BTC) above the $24,000 mark until the end of the week, there are high chances to see a test of the mirror level at $25,400 within the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $24,111 at press time.