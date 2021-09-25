BTC, ADA, BNB and DOT Price Analysis for September 25

Original U.Today article

Can altcoins retain their power against Bitcoin (BTC) in the mid-term scenario?

The weekend has begun with the bounceback of the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are again in the green zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 3.32% over the past 24 hours.

Despite the bounceback, Bitcoin (BTC) has not yet come back to the bullish zone as the chief crypto has not fixed above the resistance zone of $48,500.

However, if sellers keep pushing the price deeper, the drop may continue to the zone of the most liquidity around $37,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $42,591 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer from the list today as the price has rocketed by 10%.

Cardano (ADA) has successfully bounced back to the support at $2.104 and is now trying to recover the lost positions. At the moment, the more likely scenario is accumulation in the range of $2.30-$2.50 so that bulls can get more power to get back to the resistance at $2.80.

ADA is trading at $2.380 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has gained less than Cardano (ADA), with a growth of 3.85%.

Despite the rise, Binance Coin (BNB) is located near the support zone, which means that bulls have not seized the initiative thus far. If the breakout happens, there may be a sharp fall to the next vital level at $240.

BNB is trading at $352 at press time.

DOT/USD

Polkadot (DOT) is trying to keep up with the rise of Biance Coin (BNB), as the growth has constituted 6.23%.

Despite the rise, Polkadot (DOT) is trading below the vital $35 level. At the moment, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating, which means sideways trading is likely to continue within the next few days.

DOT is trading at $30.60 at press time.