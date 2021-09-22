Ekta
Caradano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 22

Wed, 09/22/2021 - 15:47
Denys Serhiichuk
How good are Cardano's (ADA) chances to come back to the bullish zone?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Despite ongoing bearish pressure, bulls have become more active as some coins from the top 10 list are again in the green zone.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) could restore its position to a certain extent as the rate of the altcoin has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, Cardano (ADA) has bounced back to the support of $1.90 and fixed above it. At the moment, the more likely scenario is the test of the liquidity zone around $2.40, which also serves the resistance area.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the day as the short term is taken into account.

On the 4H chart, growth is also likely to continue as the rise is supported by relatively high trading volumes. If the following price action comes true, bears may seize the initiative in the zone at $2.381.

On the bigger time frame, bulls have almost seized the initiative as they hold the rate of ADA  above the support line. However, it is too early to consider a fast comeback to the resistance above $3 as buyers should accumulate more power for a breakout.

ADA is trading at $2.14 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

