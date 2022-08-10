Britain's Advertising Watchdog Reprimands Arsenal for Irresponsible Crypto Promotion

Wed, 08/10/2022 - 20:42
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Legendary football club Arsenal has been criticized for its “irresponsible” cryptocurrency promotion
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Arsenal, a professional football club that is based in North London, has been reprimanded by the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) over its partnership with digital fan token company Socios, The Evening Standard reports.

The ASA has complained that the club has failed to add any risk warnings that would alert consumers about risks associated with such crypto assets.

The British adverting watchdog slammed the promotional campaign, which took place on social media and Arsenal’s website, as “irresponsible.”   

Apart from Arsenal, Socios has also partnered with Manchester City and other prominent clubs.

As reported by U.Today, the ASA also banned cryptocurrency a controversial ad campaign conducted by Dogecoin offshoot Floki Inu.

article image
Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

