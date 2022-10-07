Breaking: Visa to Offer Crypto Cards in 40 Countries

Fri, 10/07/2022 - 11:51
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Visa joins major cryptocurrency exchange to offer cards on three continents
Breaking: Visa to Offer Crypto Cards in 40 Countries
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Payment giant Visa has teamed up with the global exchange FTX and will now offer debit cards in 40 countries, focusing on Latin America, Asia and Europe. Cards are already available in the U.S. and tied to users' FTX accounts.

The main selling point of the new card is the ability to sell assets without going through a painful conversion process, usually followed by high fees. Without moving assets off an exchange, investors will not pay any additional fees and go through the process of waiting for transactions to happen.

Related
SWIFT to Undergo Massive Upgrade, Is Ripple Ready?

The move made by the payment giant seemed unusual considering existing market conditions. Visa's CFO stated that even though some assets are going down, they are seeing steady interest in crypto and focusing for the long run here. The partnership was announced at a time when Bitcoin is barely holding above the $20,000 price threshold and is losing almost 60% of its value since November.

In the last few months, Visa has been actively partnering with crypto-related companies. The company joined FTX competitor Coinbase and Binance, becoming one of few companies to partner with every exchange in the top three of the industry.

During the rise of NFTs on the market, Visa partnered with Bakkt to let banks and merchants offer crypto-related services.

The CEO of FTX noticed the irony in the whole partnership considering the purpose of Bitcoin and other digital currencies that were initially designed to get around banks and payment companies similar to Visa. However, he is happy that traditional financial companies are embracing the new technology instead of opposing it for no reason.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Jim Cramer Places Bet on Cryptocurrencies, Warns About "Losing Money Every Year"
10/07/2022 - 14:13
Jim Cramer Places Bet on Cryptocurrencies, Warns About "Losing Money Every Year"
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Ledger Updated Its UNL: What Does This Mean?
10/07/2022 - 14:05
XRP Ledger Updated Its UNL: What Does This Mean?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image 3.7 Trillion SHIB Moved to Exchanges This Week as SHIB Game Soars to Top 20 in App Store
10/07/2022 - 13:34
3.7 Trillion SHIB Moved to Exchanges This Week as SHIB Game Soars to Top 20 in App Store
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan