Mike Novogratz: Telegram Should Adopt Bitcoin (BTC)

Thu, 04/30/2020 - 11:44
Yuri Molchan
Prominent Bitcoin investor Mike Novogratz has stated that the Telegram app should use Bitcoin instead of launching a brand new blockchain
The CEO of Galaxy Digital crypto bank Mike Novogratz has taken to Twitter to comment on recent news that the Telegram app intends to launch their own operating system in order to let developers and users utilize the TON (Telegram Open Network) blockchain.

The founder and CEO of Telegram, Russian IT engineer and investor Pavel Durov, has been planning to launch a new cryptocurrency GRAM to be used on TON. However, the US SEC has laid a prohibition on it, which Telegram has taken to court.

Now, Durov has offered GRAM investors ways to return their money raised during the ICO in 2018. 

Still, Mike Novogratz has tweeted that the community does not need another blockchain. Telegram should enable Bitcoin and stablecoins on the messaging platform, Novo states.

He says that Telegram has an awesome community of users and that Telegram can now turn them into consumers.

“Telegram should enable $btc and stable coins on their platform.  We don’t need another blockchain.  We don’t need another crypto.   They have an awesome community of messaging users.  Turn them into consumers now.”

