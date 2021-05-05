BREAKING: Mike Novogratz’s Crypto Bank Acquires BitGo Custodial Service

News
Wed, 05/05/2021 - 10:38
article image
Yuri Molchan
Galaxy Digital agrees to acquire crypto custodian BitGo
BREAKING: Mike Novogratz’s Crypto Bank Acquires BitGo Custodial Service
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

CoinDesk has reported that Galaxy Digital investment crypto bank founded and led by Mike Novogratz is preparing to buy crypto custodial service BitGo for a whopping $1.2 billion.

BitGo shareholders will receive around $265 million in cash and 33.8 million of recently emitted shares of the company.

7453_8
Image via Twitter

Related
Dogecoin’s Market Cap Grows to $90 Billion, But Spencer Bogart Warns It Has No Real Users

Mike Novogratz is a crypto believer who has been an early investor in Bitcoin and Ethereum, becoming the first-ever ETH buyer from Wall Street back in 2015, when he bought 500,000 ETH for around $0.99 per coin.

#Mike Novogratz #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ripple Partner Bitso Becomes First Crypto Unicorn in Latin America
05/05/2021 - 13:59

Ripple Partner Bitso Becomes First Crypto Unicorn in Latin America
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Binance Fails to Remove BaFin's Warning Over Securities Rules Violations
05/05/2021 - 13:54

Binance Fails to Remove BaFin's Warning Over Securities Rules Violations
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Novogratz Calls DOGE Middle Finger to the System, Says How BitGo Acquisition Will Help Digital Galaxy
05/05/2021 - 13:34

Novogratz Calls DOGE Middle Finger to the System, Says How BitGo Acquisition Will Help Digital Galaxy

Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan