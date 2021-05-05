BREAKING: Mike Novogratz’s Crypto Bank Acquires BitGo Custodial Service

CoinDesk has reported that Galaxy Digital investment crypto bank founded and led by Mike Novogratz is preparing to buy crypto custodial service BitGo for a whopping $1.2 billion.

BitGo shareholders will receive around $265 million in cash and 33.8 million of recently emitted shares of the company.

Image via Twitter

Mike Novogratz is a crypto believer who has been an early investor in Bitcoin and Ethereum, becoming the first-ever ETH buyer from Wall Street back in 2015, when he bought 500,000 ETH for around $0.99 per coin.