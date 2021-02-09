ENG
RU

BREAKING: Ethereum (ETH) Soars Above $1,800 First Time in History

News
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 08:39
article image
Yuri Molchan
ETH has hit a new all-time high, now reaching $1,800 first time ever, following Bitcoin's new all-time high above $48,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The second-largest cryptocurrency has quietly scored another all-time high on Binance exchange, this time soaring above the $1,800 level and trading at $1,810 at press time.

ETH
Image via TradingView

The price surge has been driven by the launch of Ethereum futures on CME on Feb. 8 (77 contracts were traded upon the launch yesterday) and Bitcoin hitting two all-time highs in a row: $44,800 on Monday and $48,000 earlier today.

These BTC peaks were provoked by the news of Tesla adding a whopping $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin to its balance sheet.

Ethereum Quietly Hits New All-Time High, Riding on Bitcoin's Coattails

On Monday, Ethereum also reached a peak of $1,775 and continued rising.

article image
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

