BREAKING: Ethereum (ETH) Soars Above $1,800 First Time in History

ETH has hit a new all-time high, now reaching $1,800 first time ever, following Bitcoin's new all-time high above $48,000

The second-largest cryptocurrency has quietly scored another all-time high on Binance exchange, this time soaring above the $1,800 level and trading at $1,810 at press time.

Image via TradingView

The price surge has been driven by the launch of Ethereum futures on CME on Feb. 8 (77 contracts were traded upon the launch yesterday) and Bitcoin hitting two all-time highs in a row: $44,800 on Monday and $48,000 earlier today.

These BTC peaks were provoked by the news of Tesla adding a whopping $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin to its balance sheet.

On Monday, Ethereum also reached a peak of $1,775 and continued rising.