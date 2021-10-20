woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

Paul Tudor Jones Says Crypto Is Winning Race Against Gold

News
Wed, 10/20/2021 - 13:03
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Paul Tudor Jones prefers Bitcoin over gold when it comes to choosing an inflation hedge
Paul Tudor Jones Says Crypto Is Winning Race Against Gold
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones spoke about Bitcoin's role as an investment hedge during his Wednesday appearance on CBNC, claiming that it is currently winning the race against gold:

woj
woj

I do think that we are moving into an increasingly digitized world. Clearly, there's a place for crypto, and clearly, it's winning the race against gold.

Hence, the legendary hedge fund manager claims that crypto would be "a very good" inflation hedge.

Gold is down 6.95% year-to-date, while Bitcoin is up 121%.

Speaking of the launch of the very first Bitcoin futures exchange that took place yesterday, Jones said that he preferred owning physical Bitcoin:

I think that a better way to get in would be to actually own physical Bitcoin.

yield
Yield app

The prominent American investor disclosed his Bitcoin position back in May 2020, which was widely seen as a watershed moment for the benchmark cryptocurrency, given that his words are closely followed by asset managers around the world.

Jones says that he still has crypto in the single digits in his portfolio.

Related
McDonald's Reportedly Pressured to Adopt China's CBDC Ahead of Winter Olympics

"The single biggest threat"

Jones also opined that inflation is not transitory, adding that it is the biggest threat faced by society:

I think to me the number one issue facing Main Street investors is inflation, and it's pretty clear to me that inflation is not transitory.

He also slammed the Federal Reserve for conducting "the most inappropriate" monetary policy throughout his lifetime.

Jones describes Fed chairman Jay Powell as an "inflation creator" because the central bank is still doing quantitative easing.

#Bitcoin News #Paul Tudor Jones
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Tether Responds to $1 Million Bounty, Calling It "Cynical" Stunt
10/20/2021 - 16:01
Tether Responds to $1 Million Bounty, Calling It "Cynical" Stunt
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano's Project Catalyst Fund6 Concludes Voting Campaign
10/20/2021 - 15:55
Cardano's Project Catalyst Fund6 Concludes Voting Campaign
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image 15% of Females Are Informed Investors: Capital.com Survey
10/20/2021 - 15:09
15% of Females Are Informed Investors: Capital.com Survey
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov