Shibarium Token BONE Scores Major Listing, Price Reacts

The Shibarium gas token, which is also the Shiba Inu governance token, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), has scored a new exchange listing. Shiba Inu team member Lucie calls attention to the latest development in a new X post.

Turkey's crypto asset platform ICRYPEX has announced the listing of BONE in an X post. In what it refers to as big listings, BONE was listed alongside nine other cryptocurrencies. Bone is now open for trading on the ICRYPEX platform.

The Bone price is reacting positively as sentiment lightens for the Shiba Inu ecosystem and Shibarium. At the time of writing, the Bone price was posting a rebound, as it was up 3% in the last 24 hours to $1.20.

The SHIB token was also up 3.18% in the last 24 hours, to $0.0000082. This remains significant, as most cryptocurrencies traded in the red at press time.

Per the most recent update shared by Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama, Shibarium is now enhanced and optimized. Shibarium remains in testing, although it is producing blocks.

Kusama also stated that a new monitoring system has been enabled as well as additional fail-safes, including rate limiting at the RPC level and auto server reset in case an insane level of traffic occurs. Shibarium is almost ready to reopen to the public, he stated.

Shiba Inu's next steps

In a recent blog post, Kusama teased the next steps for Shibarium and the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Additional validators are expected to go live, giving even more options to stake BONE for a share of the rewards earned.

Testing is expected to wrap up as Shibarium prepares for public use once again. The "Shib paper" will also start to be implemented so that a framework will not only be attained this year but also a working system for governance and management.

According to the Shiba Inu lead developer, this will prove that the SHIB perpetual decentralized digital nation-state is real and here to change the world.