BobaBNB Prints New ATH in Monthly Transactions Thanks to ROVI Network Activity

Thu, 06/29/2023 - 14:53
article image
Vladislav Sopov
BobaBNB, pioneering multi-blockchain L2 solution and first-ever scaler on top of BNB Chain, shares details of its major accomplishment
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Boba Network scaling solution for BNB Chain reached an all-time high in monthly transactions last May. Largely, this upsurge can be attributed to the activity spike in the ROVI Network blockchain infrastructure platform.

BobaBNB smashes through three million monthly transactions milestone, here's why

According to statistics shared by the Boba Network team, its BobaBNB protocol registered a record-breaking number of transactions in May 2023. It handled 3,073,042 transactions in May, up from 2,863,240 in April 2023. As such, its monthly transaction count spiked by 500% in just 60 days.

As such, BobaBNB network processes over 200,000 user transactions every 24 hours. More than 80,000 individual wallets are currently active on BobaBNB blockchain.

Largely, this marvelous progress can be attributed to the growth of ROVI Network, a mainstream blockchain infrastructure solution. ROVI Network only launched on BobaBNB six weeks ago, and it has already managed to become its #1 decentralized application by user activity.

The core contributor to the Boba Network is excited about the synergy between his solution and ROVI Network and is sure it will not be the last dApp to start rocketing on BobaBNB:

Boba core contributors are thrilled to see such impressive traction on BobaBNB. Boba Network deployed a multichain strategy last year and is the only multichain L2 to this point. Each transaction brings revenue to the network, and Boba Network will continue to support efforts to build out the BobaBNB ecosystem.

ROVI Network's version on Boba Network's platform has already onboarded an incredible 50,000+ wallets.

Hybrid Compute technology makes L2-based dApps stronger

BobaBNB Solution garnered mainstream attention rapidly thanks to its eccentric technical design. It employs Boba's proprietary Hybrid Compute technology that makes it possible for smart contracts to leverage real-world data and other off-chain computing resources.

As covered by U.Today previously, despite being in a very nascent stage of development, Boba Network has already started hosting the DeFi heavyweights of EVM-compatible blockchains.

For instance, starting from Q1, 2023, it is in the spotlight for Uniswap (UNI), Ethereum's largest DeFi ecosystem.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

