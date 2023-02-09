Uniswap (UNI) on Boba Network: What Changes for Users?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Uniswap, the second largest decentralized exchange (DEX) by total value locked (TVL), has made a significant advance with its latest version. The DEX has announced its integration with the Boba network.

Initially launched in 2018, Uniswap version 3 aims to provide a secure and straightforward platform for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. During the initial stages of DEX, Uniswap was merely a basic smart contract that facilitated token exchanges without the need for intermediaries.

As DeFi gained popularity, some challenges emerged, including the requirement of multiple smart contracts to complete an exchange. To address these issues, Uniswap v2 was introduced in 2020, introducing liquidity features and simplifying the exchange process through a single smart contract, making the DEX more user friendly.

Building on the success of v2, Uniswap's latest version has been designed to optimize returns for traders and liquidity providers, minimize price slippage and manage downside risks. This upgrade represents a new chapter in the DEX's journey.

Uniswap and Boba network

Uniswap's version 3 will soon be integrated with the Boba network following a successful governance vote. The Boba network is an Ethereum scalability solution aimed at reducing transaction fees, increasing processing capacity and enhancing the functionality of smart contracts on the Ethereum network. This is achieved through Optimistic Rollups technology.

With over 51 million votes in favor, the Boba Foundation will now be able to integrate Uniswap's updated protocol, further integrating the DEX into the multichain ecosystem. The Boba Foundation has invested $1 million in BOBA tokens for the promotion of Uniswap on its network, and it could earn much more in the future given Uniswap's significant impact on the blockchain industry.

The Boba Network is supported by Enya Labs, a blockchain and AI infrastructure company. CEO Alan Chiu highlights the significance of this partnership, stating that it will be a key factor in enabling developers to create new decentralized applications (dApps). Uniswap is also available on the Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism and Celo networks, alongside the Boba network and Ethereum.