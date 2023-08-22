Bitcoin (BTC) May See Another Big Obstacle: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone

Tue, 08/22/2023 - 13:59
article image
Yuri Molchan
Prominent Bloomberg expert explains why he believes Bitcoin and other risk assets may start going further down
Bitcoin (BTC) May See Another Big Obstacle: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Chief commodity expert of Bloomberg Michael McGlone has shared a Bitcoin chart, tweeting that a big reversal may soon take place for BTC, which he referred to as "it'll go up because it went up," as many say in the crypto community.

Speaking about a possible reversal of Bitcoin, he referred to the negative U.S. money supply and the continuous rise of T-bill rates. The latter remains the highest in the past two decades. These "may be headwinds," McGlone wrote in his X (Twitter) post.

He believes that the bounce that risk assets, including Bitcoin, until now, have seen this year has "buoyed Fed vigilance" and since "liquidity fuel" has been removed, Bitcoin may "revert toward enduring means."

After printing trillions of USD after the pandemic that broke out in 2020, the Federal Reserve has taken to quantitative tightening by making its balance shrink. In February this year, the M2 supply fell 2.2% compared to 2022. According to Reuters, the money supply is falling at its quickest pace since the 1930s, when the Great Depression hit America. Experts believe that despite the recent rate hike, the highest in 22 years, the Fed may soon start cutting the interest rate.

Related
3rd Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Holder in World: Here's Who's Behind It

Bitcoin likened to stock market of 1929

In an earlier tweet, McGlone compared Bitcoin and the behavior of the stock market back in the 1930s. He stated that Bitcoin has a lot in common with the stock market as the latter was heading toward its peak in 1929 – there were also "parabolic price moves," "excessive liquidity and speculation" and "revolutionary technologies" emerging, with electricity, telephone, automobiles and the new ability to travel by air.

The only difference, McGlone says, is that back in 1929, the Fed began cutting rates. As of now, since March 2022, the Fed has been raising rates, employing quantitative tightening. According to part of the Bloomberg report shared by McGlone in a screenshot, Bitcoin's 100-week moving average has reversed downward. As a result, the report says: "It may be a question of how long risk assets have to go for liquidity to get turned back on."

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $26,085, per CoinMarketCap, after plunging by more than 8% at the end of last week. Since then, the leading crypto has been trading sideways at roughly the $26,000 level. The plunge came on the rumors that Elon Musk's SpaceX sold a large amount of Bitcoin. Some also believe that this is a typical BTC price plummet before an upcoming halving, which is to occur in May next year.

#Bitcoin News #Mike McGlone
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Terra (LUNA) Issues Critical Update in Wake of Phishing Attempts
08/22/2023 - 13:01
Terra (LUNA) Issues Critical Update in Wake of Phishing Attempts
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 3rd Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Holder in World: Here's Who's Behind It
08/22/2023 - 12:42
3rd Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Holder in World: Here's Who's Behind It
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Binance-backed The Weeknd Global Tour Comes to Australia, New Zealand: Details
08/22/2023 - 12:12
Binance-backed The Weeknd Global Tour Comes to Australia, New Zealand: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov