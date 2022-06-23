Blocto Partners with Flow to Unveil Mobile-First NFT Experience at NFT.NYC Event

Blocto, cross-chain multi-product crypto ecosystem, is going to hold an unusual event at NFT.NYC conference

New-gen cryptocurrency wallet Blocto partners with NFT-centric blockchain Flow to invite all NFT.NYC attendees to join a "mobile-first" NFT experience.

Blocto partners with Flow, teases one-of-a-kind "experience" for NFT.NYC attendees

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Blocto wallet, an all-in-one crypto storage and trading ecosystem, has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Flow blockchain.

Tomorrow. #BloctoAtNFTNYC begins.#NFTNYC2022 #NFTNYCwithBlocto #NFTNYC



like / rt / tag 3 frens

Lucky winners will win limited NFT packs from @flow_blockchain if this tweet gets more than 500 likes. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/qDPvGGGCXO — BloctoApp (🐚,🐚)🍎 (@BloctoApp) June 19, 2022

Flow is a flagship blockchain of the ongoing NFT revolution; it has been chosen by Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, EA, a16z and Michael Jordan for their NFT ventures.

The two teams designed a unique and fun-filled mobile-first NFT experience for all attendees of NFT.NYC, the largest in-person event of 2022 in the NFT segment.

Ads

As per the statement by Blocto, the upcoming experience will make NFT.NYC more enjoyable and rewarding as its visitors will be able to claim unique NFTs on Flow for free, together with associated "physical" packs.

22,000 BLT tokens are up for grabs

Hsuan Lee, CEO of Blocto, highlights that this event is a crucial one for the technical and marketing adoption of his product:

NFT NYC has come a long way, from a hobbyist event of dozens of people to a yearly phenomenon in NYC. We are happy to be here and help push web3 adoption to the next billion users.

Also, during the event, Blocto users will be able to win money prizes. To be eligible for the airdrop and merchandise distributions, users should join the official Blocto Discord, collect NFTs and attend Blocto AMAs until June 24, 2022.

A total of 22,000 BLT tokens is allocated for the event (almost $1,900).