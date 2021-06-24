Blockchain Sleuth Chainalysis Reaches $4.2 Billion Valuation

Blockchain sleuth Chainalysis is now valued at $4.2 billion after raking in $100 million during its Series E funding round that was spearheaded by tech-focused investment manager Coatue.



The freshly injected capital will be used for covering a wider range of cryptocurrencies, including decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens.



Chainalysis says that it will develop new software solutions for both public and private sector organizations.



In March, the company raised $100 million in Series D financing, which propelled its valuation to $2 billion.



Last November, Chainalysis became a unicorn following its Series C round.

The sleuthing firm provides data insights to government agencies, crypto businesses, and institutional investors to let them detect and investigate transactions.

The latest funding round comes after ransomware attacks became a danger to national security in the U.S.