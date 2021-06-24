PointPay
Blockchain Sleuth Chainalysis Reaches $4.2 Billion Valuation

News
Thu, 06/24/2021 - 14:07
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Blockchain analysis company Chainalysis has raised another $100 million
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Blockchain sleuth Chainalysis is now valued at $4.2 billion after raking in $100 million during its Series E funding round that was spearheaded by tech-focused investment manager Coatue.

The freshly injected capital will be used for covering a wider range of cryptocurrencies, including decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens.

Chainalysis says that it will develop new software solutions for both public and private sector organizations.

In March, the company raised $100 million in Series D financing, which propelled its valuation to $2 billion.

Last November, Chainalysis became a unicorn following its Series C round.

The sleuthing firm provides data insights to government agencies, crypto businesses, and institutional investors to let them detect and investigate transactions.      

The latest funding round comes after ransomware attacks became a danger to national security in the U.S.             

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

