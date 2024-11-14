Blockchain For Good Hosts Web3 Oscar Winners

The Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) hosted the highly anticipated Web3 Oscar event in Bangkok, celebrating blockchain projects driving real-world impact aligned with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event was part of BGA's November initiatives, which also included the Sustainable Innovation Summit, a hackathon for social impact.

Running from September to November, the summit offered a $100,000 prize pool, drawing global participants to develop blockchain solutions for issues like poverty, clean water access and gender equality.

Finalists showcased their projects at Bangkok’s Grand Hyatt Erawan, competing for incubation support and equity-free funding.

Advertisement

In a cinematic presentation, 10 shortlisted projects tackled the SDG challenges, presenting blockchain-driven solutions as tools for global change. EthicHub won the Grand Social Impact Award, followed by Plastic Odyssey and ResearchHub. Additional Rising Star Awards were given to notable projects like Wavy Health, LAKE and Edu3Labs.

The Web3 Oscar Awards recognized individual leaders for their contributions to blockchain for social good.

Honorees included Harn of Trigger Asset Management and Mariana de la Roche Wills for the Collaboration Bridge Award, and BreeAnne Yek and Milica Dimitrijevic for the Public Welfare Contribution Award.

In her closing speech, BGA cofounder Helen Liu highlighted blockchain’s potential to unite people for impactful change, underscoring BGA’s commitment to sustainable development through innovative technology.