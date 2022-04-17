"Black Swan" Author Says NFTs Are Starting to Burst

“Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb believes that the non-fungible token craze might be coming to an end, according to a recent tweet.
The Lebanese-American mathematical statistician is convinced that higher interest rates will make the bubble burst. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s ongoing monetary tightening is expected to exert pressure on risk assets.
Taleb has pointed to the fact that the value of the NFT of Jack Dorsey’s very first tweet has lost virtually all of its value.
Crypto entrepreneur Sina Estavi caused quite a stir last March after shelling out $2.9 million for the 15-year-old “just setting up my twtt” tweet. It was sold via an auction on the “Valuables” platform, which is run by Cent. Dorsey then announced that he would donate the proceeds from the sale to charity.
As reported by U.Today, Estavi recently decided to sell his rare NFT. Initially, the entrepreneur asked an eye-popping $48 million for the exclusive copy of Dorsey’s first tweet.
Estavi told Reuters that he wouldn’t sell the NFT to anyone because he thinks that it is the “Mona Lisa of the digital world.” The auction might end up being canceled.
NFTs exploded in popularity in 2021, but many naysayers warn that this hype might not be sustainable.