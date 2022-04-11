Snoop Dogg NFT Collections Now Available on Cardano: See Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

NFT project Clay Nation says it has launched its official collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Champ Medici, thus bringing iconic clay animations, land pitches and unlockable music content to Cardano.

We have launched our official collaboration with @SnoopDogg & @champmedici - bringing iconic clay animations, land pitches and unlockable music content to #Cardano.



Ain't nothing but a CLAY thang pic.twitter.com/pKLlmtSBz4 — Clay Nation 🏕️ (@The_ClayMates) April 10, 2022





Earlier, the collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Champ Medici with ClayNation was unveiled.

Along these lines, Snoop Dogg and Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson met in an epic Twitter space to discuss the Cardano ecosystem, music and NFTs on April 5.

Clay Mates' Clay Nation is a 10,000 Cardano NFT avatar collection comprised of handcrafted clay qualities. An algorithm then assembles several qualities to generate each unique Clay Nation NFT.

Coincidentally, Snoop Dogg's NFT collections are being launched just as the Cardano network celebrated a new milestone.

According to Morgan Schofield, Cardano's head of ecosystem growth, the network has now issued over four million native tokens across approximately 50,000 minting policies. The rise in the number of minted pieces of non-fungible art and projects is linked to both the Cardano network's growth and the NFT industry's resurgence.

Pavia, Cardano's first Metaverse project, recently reported that there are now over 22,000 landowners, or unique wallet holders, of pavia.io land NFTs. Pavia, which officially launched as the first Cardano Metaverse in January, was named after Pavia, the 1501 birthplace of Gerolamo (Jerome) Cardano in Italy.

Cardano ecosystem and ADA price action

Cardano is seeing massive growth in the number of projects and on-chain activity. Nearly 900 projects are currently building on Cardano with NFT marketplaces accounting for 3.6% and NFT collections representing a bigger chunk of 47.9%.

At the time of publication, ADA trades down 2% at $1.02, per CoinMarketCap, and is ranked the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.