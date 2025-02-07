Bitwise Exec: 'Professional Investors Are Extraordinarly Bullish'

Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise, has commented on the drastic disconnect between professional and retail sentiment in his recent social media post.

Advertisement

According to Hougan, professional investors are "extraordinarily bullish." Meanwhile, retail sentiment is the worst it has been in several years. "It's like living in two completely separate worlds," he said.

Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at Arca, has also noted such a trend.

"We've never had more bullish news in our industry's history! Yet the ratio of positive news to sentiment/price is basically infinity," he said.

Advertisement

Yet, Dorman is convinced that this is largely just a social media phenomenon, and traditional finance is moving to embrace crypto. "We are tiny compared to them, and still largely irrelevant," he noted.

As reported by U.Today , Bitwise predicted that Bitcoin ETF inflows would be bigger in 2025 compared to the previous year. The firm also expects the largest cryptocurrency to surge to $200,000 as soon as this year.

Bitcoin has so far repeatedly struggled to gain a foothold above the $100,000 level, which might be contributing to the high level of apathy. It is currently trading at $98,196.

Memecoins plunge

Some have suggested that the grim retail sentiment might be due to the fact that your average Joe has a lot of exposure to meme cryptocurrencies, which have taken a severe beating.

Solana-based dogwifhat (WIF) is down more than 85%. Bonk (BONK) has collapsed by 70%. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has dropped out of the top 20.