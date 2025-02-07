Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Bitwise Exec: 'Professional Investors Are Extraordinarly Bullish'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 7/02/2025 - 18:44
    Advertisement
    Bitwise Exec: 'Professional Investors Are Extraordinarly Bullish'
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise, has commented on the drastic disconnect between professional and retail sentiment in his recent social media post. 

    Advertisement

    According to Hougan, professional investors are "extraordinarily bullish." Meanwhile, retail sentiment is the worst it has been in several years. "It's like living in two completely separate worlds," he said. 

    Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at Arca, has also noted such a trend. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitwise Exec: 'Professional Investors Are Extraordinarly Bullish'
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Topping $100,000 With ‘Strategy for Success’ Tweet
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Six Figures Again: Details
    3,368,549,976,020 Shiba Inu in One Minute, What's Happening?

    "We've never had more bullish news in our industry's history! Yet the ratio of positive news to sentiment/price is basically infinity," he said. 

    Advertisement

    Yet, Dorman is convinced that this is largely just a social media phenomenon, and traditional finance is moving to embrace crypto. "We are tiny compared to them, and still largely irrelevant," he noted. 

    As reported by U.Today, Bitwise predicted that Bitcoin ETF inflows would be bigger in 2025 compared to the previous year. The firm also expects the largest cryptocurrency to surge to $200,000 as soon as this year.

    Related
    There's Silver Lining to This Bitcoin Correction, According to Bitwise Exec
    Mon, 01/27/2025 - 20:43
    There's Silver Lining to This Bitcoin Correction, According to Bitwise Exec
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin has so far repeatedly struggled to gain a foothold above the $100,000 level, which might be contributing to the high level of apathy. It is currently trading at $98,196. 

    Memecoins plunge 

    Some have suggested that the grim retail sentiment might be due to the fact that your average Joe has a lot of exposure to meme cryptocurrencies, which have taken a severe beating. 

    Related
    Bitwise Launches Its Third Staking ETP of 2024
    Wed, 12/18/2024 - 18:28
    Bitwise Launches Its Third Staking ETP of 2024
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Solana-based dogwifhat (WIF) is down more than 85%. Bonk (BONK) has collapsed by 70%. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has dropped out of the top 20. 

    #Bitcoin News #Bitwise

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 7, 2025 - 16:38
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Topping $100,000 With ‘Strategy for Success’ Tweet
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 7, 2025 - 15:55
    US Job Data Triggers Unexpected Bitcoin Price Reaction
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Partnr Launches to Connect Consumer Crypto with On-Chain AI Agents
    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO West Coast 2025 in San Jose
    De.Fi Announces $DEFI Secondary Listings Across Multiple CEXs on February 7
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitwise Exec: 'Professional Investors Are Extraordinarly Bullish'
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Topping $100,000 With ‘Strategy for Success’ Tweet
    US Job Data Triggers Unexpected Bitcoin Price Reaction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD