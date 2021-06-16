PointPay PointPay

Bitcoin's Green Energy Usage Now Exceeds 50 Percent. Will Tesla Resume Payments?

Wed, 06/16/2021 - 05:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
One of the most influential Chinese miners claims that Bitcoin mining is already predominantly green
Jiang Zhuoer, CEO of mining pool BTC.TOP, has tweeted that Bitcoin miners’ clean energy usage already exceeds 50 percent.

Zhuoer claims that mining facilities located in Xinjiang, Qinghai, and Inner Mongolia have been shut down due to the government’s ongoing crackdown on the industry.

Only hydropower mining farms located in Sichuan have so far managed to remain unscathed, according to the renowned miner.

As reported by U.Today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that the leading e-car company would resume accepting Bitcoin payments if miners were to reach the 50 percent threshold.

However, it is unclear what source of data Tesla will use for verifying Bitcoin’s greenness.

