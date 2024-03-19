Advertisement
Bitcoin's Bull Run Continues as Peter Brandt Signals Healthy Correction

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Peter Brandt confirms bull trend for Bitcoin price despite sell-off
Tue, 19/03/2024 - 17:30
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Since the beginning of the week, Bitcoin's price has experienced a notable decline of over 8%, marking a notable correction in its recent surge. This dip manifested itself in a fat red candle on the trading charts, with prices falling to $62,900, the lowest level witnessed in the past two weeks.

The fall in the price of the main cryptocurrency by an almost double-digit percentage figure caused fear, uncertainty and doubt among market participants, when many began to consider whether the unrestrained growth of recent months was coming to an end.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt weighed in on the current price action of Bitcoin, suggesting a broader perspective on market sentiment. He indicated that the сryptocurrency had potentially completed a "head and shoulders" pattern. However, Brandt emphasized the significance of not solely relying on technical patterns, highlighting the possibility of variations in price behavior.

Two scenarios

Despite the correction, Brandt expressed confidence in Bitcoin's long-term bullish trend, considering the pullback as a healthy development within the market cycle. He noted that corrections are inherent in any upward trajectory and that Bitcoin still remains within a significant bull trend.

He also mentioned a potential scenario where Bitcoin could retest the upper boundary of an advancing channel at around $52,000. However, the trader clarifies, if the Bitcoin price recovers to values of $69,000, then the pattern would be refuted, and a decrease in the 50,000 zone should not be expected.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

