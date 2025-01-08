Advertisement
    Bitcoin Vaulted to Top Macroeconomic Indicator, McGlone Says

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin could be leading indicator for market reversion, according to Bloomberg's McGlone
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 16:26
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Mike McGlone, a senior macro strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, believes that Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has been vaulted to the world's top macroeconomic indicator. 

    The analyst is convinced that the fate of risk assets could potentially hinge on the performance of the leading cryptocurrency. 

    During a recent appearance on Palisades Gold Radio, a popular investing podcast, McGlone pointed to the fact that Bitcoin has a "very high" correlation to the stock market. 

    In fact, it is at the highest level it has ever been on the 100-day basis. 

    As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin experienced a severe price drop on Tuesday following the release of crucial U.S. economic data that possibly hinted at stronger-than-expected inflation.

    The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $95,013, according to CoinGecko data. 

    McGlone has warned about excessive bullishness around the $100,000 level. 

    Gold and Bitcoin ETFs  

    As noted by McGlone, one cannot mention gold without Bitcoin in the same space because the latter has been demonetizing the former. 

    Holding without having exposure to the leading cryptocurrency would be "irresponsible," McGlone says.

    However, if Bitcoin fails to gain a foothold above the $100,000 level and experiences a correction, this could make some Bitcoin ETF buyers turn back to gold, according to the analyst.

    The excessive flows recorded by Bitcoin ETFs could be a sign of "overenthusiasm."

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News #Gold Price
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

