    Bitcoin to $428,000? James Lavish Says 1% Is Key

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    James Lavish delivers epic $428,000 Bitcoin price prediction, But here's why it is really possible
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 15:34
    Cover image via youtu.be

    James Lavish, former hedge fund manager and CFA, has outlined the potential for Bitcoin's future value in his new post. And it is, according to his prediction, mind-boggling. 

    According to the expert, with global investable assets of around $900 trillion, BTC currently represents just 0.15% of that amount at a price of $67,000. If Bitcoin made up 1% of the global investment market, its value could soar to $428,000 per coin. Thus, Lavish's forecast implies a staggering 548% increase from the current price. 

    Well, in the meantime, the Bitcoin price recently encountered resistance around the $70,000 mark before falling to around $66,000. This recent drop resulted in a 5.6% decline in less than 48 hours. 

    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    The ambitious target proposed by the expert may seem far-fetched, but it is gaining some credibility thanks to the growing participation of large financial institutions, such as BlackRock and Franklin Templeton, in Bitcoin ETFs.

    The increased participation of the largest of the financial institutions is indicative of growing interest from both retail and whale investors, potentially pushing the value of BTC higher.

    Such significant growth, however, will definitely not happen in a flash and will require no small amount of time and patience. In any case, this is exactly what the historical trends on the crypto market testify to.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

