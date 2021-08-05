Bitcoin Suddenly Revisits $40K During Topsy-Turvy Day

After hours of turbulent price action, Bitcoin bulls now appear to be in control.
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has revisited the $40,000 level at 05:13 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange for the first time since Aug. 2.
Bitcoin has managed to stage an impressive comeback, recovering 8.40 percent from its intraday low of $37,300.
The crypto king’s market dominance also spiked over 2 percent during the recent recovery.
In the meantime, Ethereum, which experienced a massive bout of volatility following the launch of the much-anticipated “London” hard fork, is now seemingly taking a breather.