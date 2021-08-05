Bitcoin Suddenly Revisits $40K During Topsy-Turvy Day

Bitcoin is catching up with Ethereum during an extremely volatile day

After hours of turbulent price action, Bitcoin bulls now appear to be in control.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has revisited the $40,000 level at 05:13 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange for the first time since Aug. 2.



Bitcoin has managed to stage an impressive comeback, recovering 8.40 percent from its intraday low of $37,300.

Image by tradingview.com

The crypto king’s market dominance also spiked over 2 percent during the recent recovery.



In the meantime, Ethereum, which experienced a massive bout of volatility following the launch of the much-anticipated “London” hard fork, is now seemingly taking a breather.

The ETH/BTC pair has lost some ground over the past three hours, dropping 3.5 percent.