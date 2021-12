Bitcoin Revisits $50K as U.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the Consumer Price Index had reached a 39-year year-over-year growth peak of 6.8%, adding 0.8% in November.



While the figure was in line with analysts' expectations, this still pushed the price of Bitcoin roughly 2.5% higher. The largest cryptocurrency has once again surpassed the psychologically important level of $50,000 after dipping to an intraday low of $47,440 earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange.

Nasdaq and S&P 500 e-mini futures are also in the green.A month ago, Bitcoin hit its current all-time high of $69,000 on hotter-than-expected inflation data. However, the cryptocurrency failed to hold onto these gains, currently trading down 28% from the peak.The CPI report will likely influence the Federal Reserve's tapering policy . Fed officials are scheduled to have a two-day meeting next week.