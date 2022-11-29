Bitcoin Price Will Not Reach $1 Million, David Gokhshtein Thinks, Here's What He Expects

Here's how high Bitcoin price may jump in future, per influencer David Gokhshtein, and it's not $1 million per coin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Founder of Gokhshtein Media, crypto entrepreneur and enthusiast David Gokhshtein has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the future of the Bitcoin price and to comment on the recent manifold articles in the crypto media he has been seeing.

It seems that Gokhshtein does not believe that Bitcoin will reach the whopping $1,000,000 level in any future scenario. However, his expectations of the price of the flagship crypto remain pretty high.

"I'll take $250,000 per coin"

The founder of Gokhshtein Media tweeted that he has recently been noticing many articles claiming that Bitcoin is going to reach $1 million within the next few years.

It seems that Gokhshtein does not agree with such an overoptimistic view and says that a price of $250,000 per coin would do fine for him.

The same forecast has been offered by crypto-supporting billionaire Tim Draper in the past few years.

I see more articles now stating #Bitcoin is going to hit $1,000,000 in the next few years.



I’ll take $250K per coin. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) November 29, 2022

Gokhshtein on future price of SHIB

David also reckons that the next crypto bull run will give the world some new millionaires. He emphasized that these will be those who believe in the crypto space and the recently created protocols.

This certainly includes those who have bought a lot of new coins, a great deal of which will sink without a trace. Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus has stated several times that he believes crypto to be mere gambling and speculating.

Curiously, this is not the first time Gokhshtein is standing against the widely-believed-in and expected crypto price surge. Earlier this year, he tweeted that he does not see Shiba Inu reaching $1. However, he tweeted that he believes it could reach $0.001.

Whales have been buying lots of Bitcoin lately

As reported by Santiment data aggregator, over the past five days, large crypto investors, also known as whales, have accumulated nearly 48,000 BTC-47,888 coins, to be precise. This amount of BTC costs $790,611,724 at the current BTC/USD exchange rate of $16,509.

This has happened after whales have been selling their Bitcoins over the past year, while the price was going down. Still, after FTX collapsed and pushed the BTC price even lower, they began buying Bitcoin back.