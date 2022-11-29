50,000 Bitcoin Bought in Five Days as These Investors Prepare for Santa Rally

Tue, 11/29/2022 - 09:04
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
These investors start accumulating Bitcoin in hopes of getting Christmas presents
50,000 Bitcoin Bought in Five Days as These Investors Prepare for Santa Rally
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to crypto analytics portal Santiment, 47,888 BTC were purchased by major cryptocurrency holders over the past five days. The accumulated number represents 0.24% of the entire Bitcoin supply.

What is no less curious is that the major accumulation was preceded by a 13-month Bitcoin dump, a particularly strong phase of which occurred this November and is associated with events surrounding the FTX exchange. In the first three weeks of the month, according to Santiment, whales holding between 100 and 10,000 BTC sold off 1.36% of the cryptocurrency's total supply.

The volume of recent purchases is still many times lower than what was sold in November alone. This fact suggests that Bitcoin whales have decided to start accumulating cryptocurrency, given that a "Santa Rally" usually starts on the financial markets in December.

Betting that quotations will turn Christmas green, whales are probably going to accumulate BTC positions in the run-up, to then spread them out during that very rally.

Related
Number of Bitcoin Holders at All-time High as Bottom Draws Near: Details

Everyone is getting ready

It is not only large wallets that are accumulating but also smaller ones — holding between 0.1 and 10 BTC. As reported by U.Today, citing Glassnode, the number of such addresses reached an all-time high just two days ago.

#Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Alameda Crypto Fund Apparently Owes $55,000 to Bar in Bahamas
11/29/2022 - 08:32
Alameda Crypto Fund Apparently Owes $55,000 to Bar in Bahamas
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Suddenly Spikes 10% in Hours
11/29/2022 - 06:26
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Suddenly Spikes 10% in Hours
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 3 Trends for the Cryptocurrency Market in 2023
11/29/2022 - 02:30
3 Trends for the Cryptocurrency Market in 2023
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira