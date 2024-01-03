Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin Price Surging to $74,000 Predicted by Trader Bob Lukas, According to This Metric

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Trader Bob Lukas has shared Bitcoin price prediction that can please crypto community
Wed, 3/01/2024 - 14:48
Bitcoin Price Surging to $74,000 Predicted by Trader Bob Lukas, According to This Metric
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A trader with a wide audience on Twitter and YouTube who calls himself Bob Lukas has taken to the X/Twitter social media platform to share a bullish Bitcoin price prediction.

He shared a BTC/USD quarterly chart showing how high he expects the flagship cryptocurrency to surge and what is likely to trigger the Bitcoin price's extensive growth that he expects.

Bitcoin targets $74,000, here’s when this may happen

A crypto trader and YouTube blogger with almost 250,000 followers on Twitter has published a bullish post, according to which the world’s leading digital currency, Bitcoin, has the potential to surge in 2025 on the momentum received from the previous Bitcoin halvening and the four-year cycle brought to Bitcoin by it.

The Bitcoin chart shared by Lukas shows extensive green bars at the end of each four-year cycle. Lukas obviously expects the price to soar at the end of this one. The trader has shown the level that can be reached in 2025, and it is close to $74,000 – well above the $69,000 historic peak achieved in 2021.

He expects the next Bitcoin price jump to happen at the end of the next four-year cycle – 2027. That is one year before the next, fifth, halving takes place in 2028. The fourth time when Bitcoin miner rewards will be cut in two is expected in April 2024.

Related
Peter Schiff's Unexpected Bitcoin ETF Prediction Ridiculed by Cardano Founder

Wall Street finally capitulating against Bitcoin: Pompliano

Prominent venture capitalist and investor Anthony Pompliano talked to CNBC recently to share his take on the much-expected approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC.

He believes that the regulator should approve not just one but all the applications that have been filed – that includes BlackRock, Fidelity, VanEck and Ark Invest. The latter company was the very first one to submit an application in March last year.

Pompliano believes there is an estimated $50 billion-$100 billion worth of cash expected to flow into those newly approved spot Bitcoin ETFs over the coming years. This means that an annual fee for investing in those ETFs could be from $500 million to $1 billion. Therefore, according to Pompliano’s expectations, these ETFs are likely to spend several hundred million U.S. dollars on marketing alone.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 3
2024/01/03 14:46
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano (ADA) to $0.7? First Mega On-Chain Validation Spotted
2024/01/03 14:46
Cardano (ADA) to $0.7? First Mega On-Chain Validation Spotted
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Solana (SOL) Meme Trader Shows Crazy 78% Winrate Trading Meme Coins: What's Secret?
2024/01/03 14:46
Solana (SOL) Meme Trader Shows Crazy 78% Winrate Trading Meme Coins: What's Secret?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Gooniverse: The Gangster Metaverse Where Dog Memes and Crypto Rule!
Bunzz Launches AI-Powered Smart Contract Audit Tool with Free Audits for First 20 Projects
Major Partners to Join the Upcoming Aleph Zero CTRL+Hack+ZK Hackathon
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin Price Surging to $74,000 Predicted by Trader Bob Lukas, According to This Metric
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 3
Cardano (ADA) to $0.7? First Mega On-Chain Validation Spotted
Show all