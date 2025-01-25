Bitcoin Price Driven by Large Investors: Details

Large investors have been driving Bitcoin price gains since the U.S. election, with their holdings increasing from 16.2 million to 16.4 million BTC, according to data from CryptoQuant.

Advertisement

In contrast, small investors reduced their holdings from 1.75 million to 1.69 million BTC during the same period.

Bitcoin ETFs are now the largest holders of the flagship cryptocurrency.

The 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs in existence have collectively passed $100 billion in assets under management, one of the most successful ETF launches in history.

Advertisement

The funds now own slightly more than 1.1 million Bitcoin, equivalent to about 5% of all the Bitcoin in existence.

Collectively, Bitcoin ETFs now own more of the cryptocurrency than legendary pseudonymous founder Satoshi Nakamoto, who is believed to control as much as 1.1 million Bitcoin.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has amassed a remarkable $60 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), holding 574,118.84380 BTC on its balance sheet.

Recent data from Farside Investors reveals that Bitcoin ETFs have seen total inflows of $188.7 million, with BlackRock accounting for $154.6 million of that — making up 81% of the net inflows.

How high can Bitcoin price go in 2025?

Recently, the CEO of Coinbase has highlighted Bitcoin's unique advantages by drawing parallels between it and gold. As of right now, Bitcoin's $2 trillion market value is equivalent to 11% of the $18 trillion market value of gold.

The legendary finance analyst Tom Lee thinks Bitcoin price can go as high as $250,000 in 2025. The potential for the U.S. to legitimize Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset dramatically enhances its long-term price outlook, said Lee.

Anthony Scaramucci highlighted the best-case scenario for the BTC price in the next 12 months. “Over the next 12 months, I believe something in the range of $250,000 is possible — perhaps even highly probable, based on the current price cycle,” he said.

Another seasoned trader Peter Brandt maintains his less optimistic 2025 BTC price target of $135,000.

Here is the macro picture of Bitcoin $BTC

Observations:

-Huge gains come in post-half of halving cycles

-Period since Mar 2024 appears as insignificant, brief pause in ongoing trend

-My target is $135,000 in Aug/Sep 2025

-Close below $48K negates my chart analysis pic.twitter.com/niptj2Umu7 — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) October 9, 2024

Nonetheless, with the current Bitcoin market cap of $2 trillion, it's likely that the BTC rally will continue in 2025.