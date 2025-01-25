Bitcoin Price Driven by Large Investors: Details

Large investors have been driving Bitcoin price gains since the U.S. election, with their holdings increasing from 16.2 million to 16.4 million BTC, according to data from CryptoQuant.
In contrast, small investors reduced their holdings from 1.75 million to 1.69 million BTC during the same period.
Bitcoin ETFs are now the largest holders of the flagship cryptocurrency.
The 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs in existence have collectively passed $100 billion in assets under management, one of the most successful ETF launches in history.
The funds now own slightly more than 1.1 million Bitcoin, equivalent to about 5% of all the Bitcoin in existence.
Collectively, Bitcoin ETFs now own more of the cryptocurrency than legendary pseudonymous founder Satoshi Nakamoto, who is believed to control as much as 1.1 million Bitcoin.
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has amassed a remarkable $60 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), holding 574,118.84380 BTC on its balance sheet.
Recent data from Farside Investors reveals that Bitcoin ETFs have seen total inflows of $188.7 million, with BlackRock accounting for $154.6 million of that — making up 81% of the net inflows.
How high can Bitcoin price go in 2025?
Recently, the CEO of Coinbase has highlighted Bitcoin's unique advantages by drawing parallels between it and gold. As of right now, Bitcoin's $2 trillion market value is equivalent to 11% of the $18 trillion market value of gold.
The legendary finance analyst Tom Lee thinks Bitcoin price can go as high as $250,000 in 2025. The potential for the U.S. to legitimize Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset dramatically enhances its long-term price outlook, said Lee.
Anthony Scaramucci highlighted the best-case scenario for the BTC price in the next 12 months. “Over the next 12 months, I believe something in the range of $250,000 is possible — perhaps even highly probable, based on the current price cycle,” he said.
Another seasoned trader Peter Brandt maintains his less optimistic 2025 BTC price target of $135,000.
Nonetheless, with the current Bitcoin market cap of $2 trillion, it's likely that the BTC rally will continue in 2025.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.