Bitcoin Plunges to $38K as Sell-Off Accelerates

News
Mon, 04/18/2022 - 06:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has plunged to the lowest level in more than a month
Bitcoin Plunges to $38K as Sell-Off Accelerates
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of Bitcoin slipped to $38,547 at 5:05 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange, hitting its lowest level since March 15.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

It has struggled to bounce back after reaching the intraday low, currently trading at $38,917.  

On March 28, the flagship cryptocurrency reached a yearly high of $48,234.

The cryptocurrency has been under pressure due to the U.S. Federal Reserve tightening its monetary policy at a rapid pace in order to tame inflation.

As reported by U.Today, Brandt recently predicted that the price of Bitcoin could continue trading sideways for years before starting another major rally that could occur in 2024.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a widely tracked sentiment indicator, shows that Bitcoin traders remain gripped by “extreme fear.”

As for altcoins, most of them have underperformed within the last 24 hours, which is a common occurrence during market corrections.

Avalanche (AVAX), Cardano (ADA), and Terra (LUNA) have shed more than 6% over the last 24 hours.

Decred (DCR) is one of the few top 100 cryptocurrencies in the green, surging by more than 28%.

According to data provided by Coinglass, $223 million worth of cryptocurrencies has been liquidated over the past 24 hours. Long positions account for 88.72% of the wipeout. 

The entire market capitalization currently stands at $1.8 trillion. Bitcoin's market dominance remains stuck at 41%.  

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Crypto Will Go Higher Should Fed Raise Inflation Target: Top Economist
04/18/2022 - 13:43
Crypto Will Go Higher Should Fed Raise Inflation Target: Top Economist
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin Lightning Surpasses Liquid by Capacity for First Time Ever: Here's What This Means
04/18/2022 - 12:41
Bitcoin Lightning Surpasses Liquid by Capacity for First Time Ever: Here's What This Means
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ethereum Foundation Now Holds $1.6 Billion After Selling Its ETH at Top: Financial Report
04/18/2022 - 12:14
Ethereum Foundation Now Holds $1.6 Billion After Selling Its ETH at Top: Financial Report
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan