Bitcoin Lightning Surpasses Liquid by Capacity for First Time Ever: Here's What This Means

c-lightning, one of the oldest implementations of channel-based L2 solution for Bitcoin (BTC) network, undergoes rebranding

Bitcoin Lightning Network (LN) is the oldest and most popular Layer 2 scalability solution for Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency. Its net capacity more than tripled in the last 12 months, the Blockstream team says.

Lightning Network (LN) surpasses Liquid; c-lightning becomes Core Lightning

After its most successful year of development, Lightning Network (LN) sees its total capacity rocketing from 1,100 Bitcoins (BTC) to 3,679 Bitcoins (BTC).

c-lightning undergoes a name refresh and is now #CoreLightning, #Bitcoin capacity on Lightning ⚡️ eclipses Liquid 🌊 for the first time, Liquid uses DynaFed, & @TheBitcoinConf hosts many layer-2 panels

Over the same period, Bitcoin-based platform Liquid increased its capacity from 3,000 to 3,500 Bitcoins (BTC). Thus, for the first time in its history, Lightning surpassed Liquid in terms of transactional capacity.

Also, c-lightning, the most popular community-driven implementation of the Lightning Network mechanism, has rebranded itself into Core Lightning.

Bitcoin Lightning Network is a second-layer scalability solution for the largest blockchain: it allows users to establish payment channels and partially process transactional data off-chain to reduce the pressure on the main network.

New tokens can now be transferred on the top of Bitcoin (BTC); here's how

Also, Lightning Labs software development studio released Taproot-powered Taro protocol, which is designed to enable fast and resource-efficient value transfer on the top of Bitcoin (BTC) and Lightning.

Taro instruments allow users to issue and move different assets on the top of Bitcoin (BTC), including stablecoins. In the first releases, BTC and "Lightning USD" transactions will be enabled.

9/ Elsewhere, @lightning announced Taro, a new Taproot-powered protocol for issuing assets like stablecoins on #Bitcoin over the Lightning Network.



Like OmniBOLT and RGB, Taro aims to turn Lightning into a multi-asset network.

In coming releases, multi-asset support will be added, the team says.