Bitcoin Jumps Back Above $17,000

The Bitcoin price has managed to reclaim the $17,000 level despite the uncertainty surrounding Barry Silbert’s crypto empire

The price of Bitcoin , the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has managed to top the $17,000 benchmark once again.

At press time, the bellwether cryptocurrency is changing hands at $17,204 on the Bitstamp cryptocurrency exchange.

Bitcoin is up more than 4% from its 2023 low of $16,496 that was recorded on Jan. 1.

The recent price increase comes amid the deepening cryptocurrency crisis that has been exacerbated by the recent controversy surrounding Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group.

The cryptocurrency giant is reportedly under investigation by U.S. authorities. DCG’s internal transfers appear to be the focus of the probe that could portend another black swan event for the cryptocurrency market. For now, the authorities are yet to bring an indictment against Silbert’s crypto empire.

As reported by U.Today, Silbert recently had a bitter spat with Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss, with the latter accusing “the crypto king” of engaging in “bad faith tactics” regarding the $900 million Genesis, a DCG subsidiary, owes to Gemini Earn customers.

Silbert has downplayed the accusations, but there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding DCG.

As reported by U.Today , DCG recently moved to shut down its wealth management unit.