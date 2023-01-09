Bitcoin Jumps Back Above $17,000

Mon, 01/09/2023 - 06:40
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Bitcoin price has managed to reclaim the $17,000 level despite the uncertainty surrounding Barry Silbert’s crypto empire
Bitcoin Jumps Back Above $17,000
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has managed to top the $17,000 benchmark once again. 

At press time, the bellwether cryptocurrency is changing hands at $17,204 on the Bitstamp cryptocurrency exchange. 

Bitcoin is up more than 4% from its 2023 low of $16,496 that was recorded on Jan. 1.

The recent price increase comes amid the deepening cryptocurrency crisis that has been exacerbated by the recent controversy surrounding Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group.

Related
Crowd Is Bullish on XRP Despite SEC Saga
The cryptocurrency giant is reportedly under investigation by U.S. authorities. DCG’s internal transfers appear to be the focus of the probe that could portend another black swan event for the cryptocurrency market. For now, the authorities are yet to bring an indictment against Silbert’s crypto empire. 

As reported by U.Today, Silbert recently had a bitter spat with Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss, with the latter accusing “the crypto king” of engaging in “bad faith tactics” regarding the $900 million Genesis, a DCG subsidiary, owes to Gemini Earn customers. 

Silbert has downplayed the accusations, but there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding DCG. 

As reported by U.Today, DCG recently moved to shut down its wealth management unit.

In the meantime, billionaire Mark Cuban recently predicted that yet another cryptocurrency scandal may shock the industry in the near future. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image MATIC Whale Moves Almost $8 Million to Binance, Price Reacts
01/09/2023 - 08:32
MATIC Whale Moves Almost $8 Million to Binance, Price Reacts
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 8
01/08/2023 - 20:00
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 14 Years Later: Unbelievable Impact of Satoshi's Revolutionary Bitcoin Software
01/08/2023 - 18:12
14 Years Later: Unbelievable Impact of Satoshi's Revolutionary Bitcoin Software
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya