Original U.Today article

Bitcoin is Expensive and Slow PayPal, Roger Ver Says

📰 News
  Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Another day, another rage-filled anti-Bitcoin tirade by Roger Ver. Today 'BTC Jesus' has criticized consensus itself, Bitcoin layer-two solutions as well as its usage.

Cover image via www.bloomberg.com
Contents

Crypto entrepreneur and investor Roger Ver, who had been known as one of the first Bitcoin promoters, now promotes Bitcoin Cash, the most popular fork of number one blockchain. So he never misses an opportunity to blow his former camp to smithereens.

Expensive and Risky

Yesterday Mr. Ver tried to sum up his criticism in a few paragraphs. High costs and low speed of Bitcoin transactions are the most irritating Bitcoin features for him.

Moreover, he called Bitcoin transactions 'unreliable' and 'reversible'. According to him, Bitcoin is subject to severe centralization and therefore is controlled by greedy developers.

Layer Two? That's Not An Option!

'Bitcoin Jesus' also bashed the advocates of Bitcoin-based layer-two solutions. It looks like he hints on Lightning Network, popular side-chain protocol utilized to unload Bitcoin's main blockchain by processing some data off-chain.

Mr. Ver called this solution expensive, sophisticated and risky. For him, existing of L2 solutions for Bitcoin can be operated only by the holders of degrees in computer science. 

Finally, he called 'risky, expensive and slow' network 'same as PayPal, one more time highlighting its centralized and whale-dominated nature.

Do you agree with Bitcoin's criticism by Roger Ver? Tell us in the comments.

#Bitcoin #Roger Ver

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Binance Leaders Asked To Help The Impacted by The Australian Fires

📰 News
  Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Alex Saunders, CEO of Nugget's News educational platform, launched an initiative in order to put out the Australian fires. Look, who he plan to get on board!

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Bitcoin alongside the rest of the top blockchains is constantly criticized for being used as a payment tool in illegal and shady activities. Australian blockchain promoter Alex Saunders strives to prove that any mass-adopted blockchain can help to deal with the continent-level menaces.

Stop The Fire With Your Tokens

Yesterday, Mr. Saunders published in his Twitter the address of Bitcoin wallet through which everyone is able to donate his/her BTC to citizens affected by the bushfires raging in Australia.

One day after, he decided to extend this initiative to the users of Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Binance Coin.

Also, he asked the top persons of the global blockchain community to participate in this crowdfunding. Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin, Litecoin's Charlie Lee, Binance's Changpeng Zhao as well as Roger Ver of Bitcoin Cash are encouraged to help.

At the moment, people donated more than $2600 only in BTC.

Bitcoin For Charity: Every Satoshi Matters

Bitcoin and other crypto behemoths are used in charity initiatives more and more. In 2019 crypto section was launched in the global Charity Tuesday event.

Ripple and Tron's leaders also contributed to charity in the previous year. Tron CEO Justin Sun paid $ 4,5M for charity lunch with Warren Buffet while Ripple started a $100M-funded ‘Ripple for Good’ program to support education and financial inclusion of populations around the world. 

U.Today readers can also join this initiative and show to the entire world the power of cryptocurrency. Please find below the addresses shared by Mr. Saunders:

BTC: 38gi89vKr7VPCcwdoY2coTha86rfDHeyAR
ETH: 0x2cc057d7e6a9c1e56397c147405142066e2b0d02
BCH: 1MhhFwyQmNfynWxfD9qnXGqRhFvzhc6Qjo
LTC: MA1tScyPucdR8qt8MNdUPCgNthyPwYencb
BNB: bnb165r4pxe862hetuz2l3wt4yx43uhh4ph9u0ptz6 MEMO: 682855254

Have you ever donated to crypto? Tell us about your experience in the Comments section below!

#Bitcoin #Binance Coin #Litecoin News #Ethereum

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

