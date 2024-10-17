Advertisement
    'Bitcoin Is Chess,' Michael Saylor Says as BTC Price Rebounds

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Michael Saylor hinted at strategic planning in games
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 15:34
    'Bitcoin Is Chess,' Michael Saylor Says as BTC Price Rebounds
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin's price performance has fluctuated over the past 24 hours, triggering caution in some parts of the cryptocurrency market. This movement has caught the attention of renowned Bitcoin bull and Chairman of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor.

    Chess analogy as call for long-term vision

    In a post on X, Saylor appears to give his followers a reason to avoid panic despite the fluctuating price movement of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. 

    The post characteristically depicts Saylor staring intently at a chessboard, focusing on the "white pieces—king, queen, and knight." The white pieces were surrounded by many black pieces.

    "Bitcoin is Chess, not Checkers," Saylor captioned the X post.

    The caption chosen likely suggests that trading in the world of Bitcoin requires long-term strategic planning, just like a game of chess. Notably, in chess, every move impacts future outcomes, and as such, a player needs foresight to win. 

    As in the game of Saylor’s post on X, a good player could still snatch a win despite being outnumbered by black pieces.

    Saylor might be hinting that Bitcoin is unlike checkers, which has fewer variables and less intricate planning and where short-term tactics can win games.

    Michael Saylor’s unwavering confidence in Bitcoin’s future

    The underlying message to traders might be that their focus must remain intact despite market fluctuations. Michael Saylor remains enthusiastic about Bitcoin and confident about its future.

    As reported by U.Today, the MicroStrategy chairman recently shared a "Bitcoin to moon" post on X. The post came after Bitcoin surged past the $68,000 mark, buoyed by bullish market sentiment.

    In a related development, Saylor also provided insight into succeeding in the cryptocurrency space by trading Bitcoin. According to him, "If you want to win, you need a Bitcoin strategy."

    Thus, his recent chessboard post might further clarify the earlier strategy shared with followers.

