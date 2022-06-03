Bitcoin Is at Inflection Point, Says Bloomberg Analyst Mike McGlone

Alex Dovbnya
Bloomberg's Mike McGlone has named the biggest headwind for Bitcoin in 2022
Bitcoin Is at Inflection Point, Says Bloomberg Analyst Mike McGlone
In a recent tweet, Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, has opined that Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is currently at an inflection point.

Earlier today, the Bitcoin price dipped to $29,232, the lowest level since May 29. The flagship cryptocurrency is poised to finish yet another week in the red, extending its record-shattering bearish streak.  

McGlone sees an “emboldened” Federal Reserve as the main headwind for Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market.

The world’s most powerful central bank will continue raising interest rates in the future, with the market pricing in a 50 basis point hike in June.

$1 Billion Worth of Crypto Lost to Scammers Since 2021: FTC
The Fed is unlikely to reverse its course even if inflation cools off since there’s still plenty of work to do to achieve the 2% target.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester has advocated for hiking rates “as quickly as practical.”

In February, McGlone predicted that Bitcoin was on its way to reaching the $100,000 level.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

