Bitcoin Is Still on Its Way to Hit $100,000, Says Bloomberg Strategist

Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has once again stated that the Bitcoin price is on track to hit $100,000.

I fully expect it’s on its way to getting to $100,000.

McGlone doesn’t think that Bitcoin will get much below $30,000 this year despite severe bearish pressure.



The analyst says that Bitcoin is on its way to becoming the global digital reserve asset.



At the same time, McGlone has pointed to “massive” speculative excess within the cryptocurrency industry.



As reported by U.Today, he recently said that cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin had to go down for blue-chip cryptocurrencies of the likes of Bitcoin to shine.



