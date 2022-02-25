Bitcoin Is Still on Its Way to Hit $100,000, Says Bloomberg Strategist

News
Fri, 02/25/2022 - 20:36
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone continues to stick to his optimistic price prediction
Bitcoin Is Still on Its Way to Hit $100,000, Says Bloomberg Strategist
Cover image via twitter.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has once again stated that the Bitcoin price is on track to hit $100,000.

I fully expect it’s on its way to getting to $100,000.    

McGlone doesn’t think that Bitcoin will get much below $30,000 this year despite severe bearish pressure.

The analyst says that Bitcoin is on its way to becoming the global digital reserve asset.

At the same time, McGlone has pointed to “massive” speculative excess within the cryptocurrency industry.

As reported by U.Today, he recently said that cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin had to go down for blue-chip cryptocurrencies of the likes of Bitcoin to shine.       

Related
EU to Keep Debating Restricting Bitcoin Use
Bitcoin is still in the price discovery process, the expert says. He says that the original cryptocurrency doesn’t play a major role in investors’ portfolios for now, but its adoption is picking up.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $38,723 at press time after soaring to nearly $40,000 earlier today.

The Bitcoin price is still down 43.84% from its all-time high that was logged in early November.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 30 Million SHIB Tokens Burned Amid 17% Recovery
02/25/2022 - 21:30
30 Million SHIB Tokens Burned Amid 17% Recovery
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image New Twist to XRP Lawsuit as SEC Files an Opposition to Handing Over Estabrook Notes: Details
02/25/2022 - 19:00
New Twist to XRP Lawsuit as SEC Files an Opposition to Handing Over Estabrook Notes: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Scores Another Win, Ethereum Staking Yields to Be Doubled, Cardano Tops in Adjusted Volume Transactions: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
02/25/2022 - 16:17
Ripple Scores Another Win, Ethereum Staking Yields to Be Doubled, Cardano Tops in Adjusted Volume Transactions: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina