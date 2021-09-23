Ekta
Ekta

Bitcoin Is Among Assets Seen as Top Longer-Term Beneficiaries: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone

News
Thu, 09/23/2021 - 13:04
article image
Yuri Molchan
Chief commodity expert of Bloomberg unveiled that Bitcoin could be among the assets growing in price in the long term
Bitcoin Is Among Assets Seen as Top Longer-Term Beneficiaries: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Bloomberg's major expert on commodities, Mike McGlone, has shared that there are early indicators now of which assets will be top beneficiaries in the longer term.

Bitcoin is seen to be among long-term winners

In his tweet, McGlone wrote that while the U.S. stock market is in decline, he sees Bitcoin, gold and U.S. Treasury bonds as the top longer-term beneficiaries.

Now, crude oil is also growing as the stock market is declining.

Related
One of Largest ETF Issuers in U.S. Partnered with Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Holdings

"$40,000 is the new $10,000 for Bitcoin"

Earlier this week, Bloomberg's chief commodity expert tweeted that he had not realized how many investors were moving their funds from gold into Bitcoin and Ethereum. He reminded his Twitter followers that this year, gold so far has gone down around 7% and Bitcoin has risen by almost 70%. Ether has gone up almost 400% year-to-date.

Aside from that, McGlone believes that the $40,000 level for Bitcoin is becoming the "new $10,000"—the area around which the flagship cryptocurrency is building a base and not going below it in correction periods.

Despite the correction that seems to be over for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, McGlone believes that the leading crypto may still rally to $100,000 by the end of the year.

#Bitcoin News #Gold Price
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Is Among Assets Seen as Top Longer-Term Beneficiaries: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone
09/23/2021 - 13:04
Bitcoin Is Among Assets Seen as Top Longer-Term Beneficiaries: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Biden Is Increasing Pressure on Crypto Industry with This New Wall Street Watchdog Nominee
09/23/2021 - 13:01
Biden Is Increasing Pressure on Crypto Industry with This New Wall Street Watchdog Nominee
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Stellar-Polygon Bridge Goes Live to Expand XLM Usage in DeFi
09/23/2021 - 13:00
Stellar-Polygon Bridge Goes Live to Expand XLM Usage in DeFi
Vladislav GinkoVladislav Ginko