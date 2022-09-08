Bitcoin Gives Hope Ahead of Powell's Speech; What It Needs to Keep Uptrend

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The U.S. stock market, represented by the S&P 500 Index, held the $3,900 level and got a buyer's reaction. Now it needs to consolidate above $4,000 in order to continue rising. Following the S&P 500 , Bitcoin also began to rise, returning to the $19,000-$19,500 block. However, now there are two variants for development: either the retest of $19,500 and continuation of the decrease, or BTC goes beyond the resistance level of $19,500, after which growth to $21,500-$22,000 can be expected.

Today is a very important day that may decide the further local development of the Bitcoin and the crypto market in general.

Breaking crypto events of today

First on the way is the number of initial jobless claims , which are tentatively expected to be 240,000. If it is higher than expected, the market can go up. Then, this will be followed by the speech of the head of the Fed, Jerome Powell. This is where the swings will start. Whether Powell is softer or continues to apply strong pressure will affect the growth or decline of the markets.