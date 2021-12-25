Bitcoin for $24,000, Ethereum for $600: Here's How Much Cryptocurrencies Have Gained Since Christmas 2020

News
Sat, 12/25/2021 - 14:33
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Here's how much various cryptocurrencies have gained since last Christmas
Bitcoin for $24,000, Ethereum for $600: Here's How Much Cryptocurrencies Have Gained Since Christmas 2020
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The year 2021 was one of, if not the best, years for the cryptocurrency market and digital assets in general with the first U.S.-based Bitcoin futures ETF being approved, the NFT industry hitting the mainstream and Bitcoin breaking through $65,000.

Bitcoin during the year

On this exact day a year ago, Bitcoin has been actively traded at around $24,000, which was the price right before another 40% rally that gave BTC its new ATH of that period of $42,000.

Right after reaching the new extreme, Bitcoin retraced by almost 30%, which some traders considered the end of the rally and the beginning of another correction period that could have lasted two or even three years.

Bitcoin Chart
Source: TradingView

But unfortunately for Bitcoin bears, the rally has continued by showing an additional 110% growth in less than three months. Bitcoin breached a new key resistance of $65,000 in November.

Related
UAE Imposes Jail Time for Crypto Scam Promoters

As of now, Bitcoin trades at $50,000, which some traders consider a key support zone above which the majority of the market still stays in profit.

Ethereum's best year in history

While the majority of people remember that last Christmas was exactly one year ago, Ethereum traders remember that it was 520% ago—which was the asset's performance in the year 2021.

Ethereum Chart
Source: TradingView

Ethereum's rally was supported on three different fronts: the introduction of a fee-burning mechanism that might make Ether a deflationary asset, the NFT craze that fueled the burning process and a spike in DeFi popularity that required users to buy more ETH to utilize decentralized solutions.

All of these factors and use cases put Ethereum in one of the strongest bullruns in the asset's history. Looking at the chart, we clearly see that the run still continues and the majority of experts note that it is almost impossible to predict when it will be over.

#Ethereum
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Binance Fined By Turkish Authorities on Multiple Violations, Here’s What’s Happening
12/25/2021 - 16:00
Binance Fined By Turkish Authorities on Multiple Violations, Here’s What’s Happening
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC, DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Price Analysis for December 25
12/25/2021 - 14:46
BTC, DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Price Analysis for December 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Protocol on Terra Under "Governance Attack," Hacker Targeting $30 Million
12/25/2021 - 14:41
Protocol on Terra Under "Governance Attack," Hacker Targeting $30 Million
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan