Bitcoin Finally Prints Golden Cross. Are Bulls Now in Charge?

News
Tue, 09/14/2021 - 15:41
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Trend followers have been keeping a close eye on the closely watched technical pattern, and it is finally here
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Bitcoin has just confirmed a new golden cross on its daily chart, as noted by prominent crypto advocate and BuffettsBooks.com founder Preston Pysh.

This means that the flagship cryptocurrency's 50-day price average has eclipsed the 200-day average.

The golden crossover shows that the overall trend has shifted from bearish to bullish in spite of intraday fluctuations.

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin soared to nearly $47,000 because of the fake press release about Walmart accepting Litecoin before shedding its gains in the blink of an eye.

While some believe that the golden cross might supercharge another rally, it is worth noting that it often ends up being a lagging indicator given that it merely reflects price moves that have already taken place.

Hence, the reality is that such crossovers have very little predictive power.

The same goes for death crosses that are formed when the coin's 50-day price average falls below the 200-day average.

For example, Bitcoin printed one on June 21, just one day before the price of the crypto king actually reached its local bottom of $28,600.

On Sept. 2, the top coin went on to reclaim the $50,000 level for the first time since May 15.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

