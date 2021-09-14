Bitcoin Finally Prints Golden Cross. Are Bulls Now in Charge?

Trend followers have been keeping a close eye on the closely watched technical pattern, and it is finally here

Bitcoin has just confirmed a new golden cross on its daily chart, as noted by prominent crypto advocate and BuffettsBooks.com founder Preston Pysh.



This means that the flagship cryptocurrency's 50-day price average has eclipsed the 200-day average.

Bitcoin Golden Cross (200DMA - 50 DMA). pic.twitter.com/ybnQIoZ5uM — Preston Pysh (@PrestonPysh) September 14, 2021

The golden crossover shows that the overall trend has shifted from bearish to bullish in spite of intraday fluctuations.