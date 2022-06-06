Bitcoin Finally Ends Its Longest Bearish Streak

Bitcoin, the world’s top cryptocurrency, has finally ended its bearish streak, but bulls are not out of the woods for now

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has finally ended its worst bearish streak to date after scoring a green candle on its weekly chart.

The flagship coin has narrowly avoided scoring the tenth consecutive candle in the red.



The largest cryptocurrency is up 4.47% over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading at $31,189 on the Bitstamp exchange.



Bitcoin is still down 32.5% since the start of the year, meaning that bears remain firmly in the driver’s seat.