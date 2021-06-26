PointPay
Bitcoin Falls from $32,000 to $30,000, Losing Another 7%

Sat, 06/26/2021 - 08:35
Yuri Molchan
King crypto has extended its fall from Friday’s $35,000, now trading slightly above $30,000
The flagship cryptocurrency traded at the $32,000 level earlier today, however, by now the price has decreased to the $30,000 zone, losing almost 7 percent.

On Friday, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $35,000 per coin.

The impact of the Chinese crackdown on cryptocurrency miners and crypto traders on the Bitcoin price continues along with that of the low BTC hashrate that has lost over 50 percent from its ATH of 171 EH/s.

Bitcoin Hashrate Hard to Restore to 130E This Year Unless China Softens Its Grip: Insider Colin Wu

The ATH was reached on May 13 and by June 24 the BTC hashrate dropped to 83.4 EH/s – the low last seen after the Bitcoin halving in May last year.

