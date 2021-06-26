Bitcoin Falls from $32,000 to $30,000, Losing Another 7%

King crypto has extended its fall from Friday’s $35,000, now trading slightly above $30,000

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The flagship cryptocurrency traded at the $32,000 level earlier today, however, by now the price has decreased to the $30,000 zone, losing almost 7 percent.

On Friday, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $35,000 per coin.

Image via TradingView

The impact of the Chinese crackdown on cryptocurrency miners and crypto traders on the Bitcoin price continues along with that of the low BTC hashrate that has lost over 50 percent from its ATH of 171 EH/s.

The ATH was reached on May 13 and by June 24 the BTC hashrate dropped to 83.4 EH/s – the low last seen after the Bitcoin halving in May last year.