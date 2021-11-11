lumenswap_lottery
Bitcoin ETFs Face Their Biggest Volumes in Two Weeks, Here's Why

News
Thu, 11/11/2021 - 08:42
article image
Arman Shirinyan
While Bitcoin volatility appears on the market, some investors choose to move their funds into ETF
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has shared on his Twitter account the volumes of two Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds that have received the highest volumes in two weeks, and the main reason might be the high volatility of the spot pairs.

Why Bitcoin ETFs are being used

Bitcoin futures-backed ETFs are currently the only way for institutional investors to expose themselves to the cryptocurrency market in the U.S. Other options are either limited or unavailable.

The volume of the two exchange-traded funds is usually correlated with spot Bitcoin trading pairs, but the volume on the cryptocurrency has not been outstanding, which means that investors might have used the ETF to avoid unnecessary volatility on the market.

BITO or ProShares Bitcoin ETF has traded $400 million volumes, the highest number since the middle of October when the ETF had just been listed.

High volatility on the crypto market

High volatility might be the main reason why investors choose to get exposure via ETF rather than the underlying asset or perpetual futures. Since BITO and BTF products are available for trading only during NYCE trading hours, which means that it avoids immediate volatility spikes that occur on the cryptocurrency market that is always actively trading.

In a First for Asia, Hong Kong Firm to Offer Crypto Insurance

While Bitcoin ETFs might be an alternative for spot trading pairs, not all traders happily use them due to high roll costs. In order to properly track the price of the asset that investors receive exposure to, funds have to constantly buy and sell their holdings. In periods of high buying pressure, Bitcoin futures might trade at a premium compared to the actual asset.

With this issue, some traders might constantly overpay for their positions, which then creates up to a 20% annual loss due to roll costs and contango bleed.

article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

