In a First for Asia, Hong Kong Firm to Offer Crypto Insurance

OneDegree Hong Kong, a licensed multi-line insurer, has inked a deal with local digital asset exchange HKbitEX to provide coverage for up to $100 million worth of crypto , The South China Morning Post reports .



It will cover losses that may happen due to malware attacks, employee theft as well as physical damage.



OneDegree expects more insurers to follow its example, which will make it easier to mitigate risks linked to the volatile asset class.



The company is willing to discuss its risk management practices with other players within the industry.



HKbitEX co-founder Ken Lo says that he wants more institutional capital to flow into cryptocurrencies:



With over 1,800 licensed asset managers,

Catching up with the U.S.