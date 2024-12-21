Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin ETF Expert Nate Geraci Expects This Unusual Fund to Kick Off

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, shares Nexo's eccentric ETF proposal submitted to SEC
    Sat, 21/12/2024 - 15:45
    Bitcoin ETF Expert Nate Geraci Expects This Unusual Fund to Kick Off
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Unique spot Bitcoin and Carbon Credits Futures ETF S-1 proposal was submitted to U.S. SEC by fintech heavyweight Nexo. Nate Geraci, a top crypto ETFs expert, is optimistic about its prospects.

    Spot Bitcoin ETF, ESG edition, is close to approval, Nate Geraci says

    Nexo 7RCC, the first-ever exchange-traded fund based on spot Bitcoin and Carbon Credit Futures, might be soon approved by the SEC. Its potential issuer just submitted an S-1 form to the U.S. watchdog, The ETF Store's Nate Geraci shared with his 53,000 followers on X.

    The ETF is exactly "what its name suggests" as it tracks the combined portfolio of 80% Bitcoin (BTC) and 20% Carbon Credits Futures. In this case, Carbon Credits are linked to emission allowances approved by the relevant commissions of EU and California, U.S.

    Advertisement

    Geraci noted that the preliminary approval form 19b-4 is already approved for this ETF. As such, he will not be surprised when the "ESG version" of the spot Bitcoin ETF goes live.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Reveals Rare 2013 XRP Ledger Use: Details
    Michael Saylor Reveals Strategic Bitcoin-Based Digital Asset Policy for US
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names Best Assets for Your Money
    Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $100,000: What's Next? Ethereum (ETH) To Never See $4,000? Solana (SOL) Great Reset Is Incoming

    As covered by U.Today previously, major cryptocurrency lender Nexo rebranded into wealth management service for ultra-high-net worth individuals in Q4, 2024.

    Related
    Nexo Rebrands into Premier Digital Asset Wealth Service
    Thu, 10/31/2024 - 15:39
    Nexo Rebrands into Premier Digital Asset Wealth Service
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Announced on 2024 Bitcoin Whitepaper Day, Nexo's rebrand is set to introduce crypto-centric wealth management solutions to the TradFi segment.

    Bitcoin ETFs logged largest outflow in six weeks as BTC dips below $92,500

    In November 2024, the platform announced the first-ever blockchain-based USD accounts to streamline liquidity migration from Web2.

    Meanwhile, after a multi-week rally, spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. are taking a breath. The total AUM of all products in this category is bleeding for the third day in a row. As demonstrated by Bitbo, the recent $400 million daily outflow is the most painful one since Nov. 5.

    On Dec. 17, 2024, spot Bitcoin ETFs registered an AUM record at about $120 billion. As of press time, this metric sits at $111 billion.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 21, 2024 - 15:30
    XRP Open Interest Sees Positive Shift in 1 Hour, Here's Likely Impact
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 21, 2024 - 15:15
    $775,000,000: Tether Invests Whopping Sum in Video Platform Rumble
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Raises $32M in Presale for New Trading Insights Ecosystem
    Guru4Invest: The Ultimate Platform for Modern Investors Seeking Real Results
    Solana Layer-2 Project Solaxy Nears $3M Milestone in First Week of Token Presale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin ETF Expert Nate Geraci Expects This Unusual Fund to Kick Off
    XRP Open Interest Sees Positive Shift in 1 Hour, Here's Likely Impact
    $775,000,000: Tether Invests Whopping Sum in Video Platform Rumble
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD