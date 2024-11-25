    Nexo Launches First Personal USD Accounts in Web3

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Nexo, premium digital assets platform, shares details of its newest offering, personal USD, EUR and GBP accounts
    Mon, 25/11/2024 - 16:17
    Nexo Launches First Personal USD Accounts in Web3
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Nexo, a premier digital assets wealth platform, announces the launch of the Personal USD Accounts, bringing clients in over 150 countries a seamless and convenient way to access USD bank transfers directly to and from their accounts, all in their name.

    Personal USD accounts coming to Nexo service after firm's pivot

    Nexo, a veteran cryptocurrency service and premier digital assets wealth platform, introduces the latest addition to its services stack. Starting November 2024, Nexo is offering Personal USD Accounts to allow customers to send and receive money transfers in a familiar manner.

    Nexo now uniquely offers USD, EUR and GBP accounts in clients’ names, providing personal multi-currency management in one platform — a service unmatched in the industry.

    This milestone marks a pivotal step in Nexo’s long-term roadmap in introducing innovative ways for its clients to grow, manage and spend their digital asset wealth while solidifying the company’s position as a leader in providing a seamless and intuitive experience.

    Newly-launched Personal USD Accounts can be topped up via bank transfers, not unlike classic deposits. Nexo guarantees an unmatched customer journey that meets the needs of institutional and HNW (high-net-worth) customers for clear and inclusive solutions.

    Elitsa Taskova, Chief Product Officer at Nexo, is excited by the opportunities the new launch unlocks for market participants, traders and crypto users across the globe:

    Nexo delivers the independence, transparency, and security that investors deserve for USD top-ups and withdrawals via bank transfers. This major milestone is the latest testament to the powerful synergy between traditional finance and the digital asset space and enables millions to experience USD bank transfers in a familiar way, offering everyday simplicity.

    Therefore, Nexo becomes the first digital asset platform to offer USD, EUR and GBP personal accounts directly in the client’s name within a single platform.

    Reduced hassle for cross-border money transfers

    To further broaden its offering, Nexo will shortly introduce ACH and Domestic Wire capabilities, providing fast, cost-effective services that enhance flexibility and control over domestic bank operations.

    Nexo’s launch of Personal USD Accounts marks a strategic advancement in its commitment to enhancing digital wealth solutions. Clients can now enjoy even smoother processing, reduced hassle and a consolidated approach to transferring their assets, setting a new standard in the maturing digital asset industry.

    Vladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, Nexo switched its operations to a premier wealth management platform for HNW individuals and institutional clients.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

