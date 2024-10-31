Nexo Rebrands into Premier Digital Asset Wealth Service

Advertisement

Nexo, a veteran cryptocurency trading and lending ecosystem, redesigns its innovative solutions for long-term digital wealth building with 24/7 advanced client care on 2024 Bitcoin Whitepaper Day. This decision is set to reaffirm Nexo’s growth and broader strategic vision for empowering forward-thinking investors with modern wealth management tooling.

Nexo rebrands into premier crypto-centric wealth platform

Today, Oct. 31, 2024, Nexo, a leading digital assets ecosystem, announced its major rebranding and platform redesign, marking its evolution from a crypto lender to the first comprehensive and compliant digital assets wealth platform.

See more: https://t.co/Gn3qnvx4iM pic.twitter.com/TyV9MCLcyf — Nexo (@Nexo) October 31, 2024

The rebranding campaign is designed to make Nexo suitable for the next generation of investors interested in tailored, institution-grade solutions for HNW individuals.

Kosta Kantchev, cofounder and executive chairman of Nexo, highlights that this change is aligned with Nexo's long-term strategy:

Our 'Wealth Forward' philosophy positions us as the first major crypto company to make a strategic move to a comprehensive digital asset wealth platform. We focus on providing independent, savvy investors with smarter and more flexible ways to grow and access their wealth in the digital asset space.

The digital asset landscape has rapidly evolved from a niche to a transformative force in the financial sector, underscored by the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs.

This momentum is reflected in the growing interest in digital assets: 65% of institutional investors are ready to enter the market, while 72% of retail investors view digital assets as essential for wealth-building, Nexo says in a rebranding announcement.

Bringing sophisticated wealth management to Web3 rails

Elitsa Taskova, CPO of Nexo, welcomes all sophisticated clients to explore the opportunities of the new Nexo firsthand:

Our new visual identity mirrors Nexo’s evolution into a sophisticated digital assets wealth platform. Going forward, we are focusing on hyper-personalized, white-glove service, offering autonomy and flexibility within an intuitive product suite with the tools and expertise to help you thrive. As digital assets merge with traditional investments, Nexo stands ready to guide you, providing compliant opportunities for growth and long-term value.

An upgraded products suite is set to include a number of components for a holistic experience for crypto pros and newcomers from Web2.

Nexo is ready to offer flexible and fixed-term yield generation and dual investment with a user-friendly interface, accessible 24/7 across all devices.

Its cryptocurrency toolkit will feature crypto-backed credit lines, 1,500 market pairs, crypto futures, Target Price Swaps and advanced analytics enable alternative growth opportunities. Also, Nexo will enable liquidity and seamless spending options, ensuring access to funds via the Nexo card.