Bitcoin Drops Below $60,000 as $500 Million in Crypto Gets Liquidated in One Hour

The flagship cryptocurrency declines below the $60,000 level and Ethereum goes under $4,000, while over $500 million in crypto was liquidated in a single hour

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, the two largest crypto assets, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have declined in price, going below $60,000 and $4,000, as over 500 million USD in liquidations across exchanges were noticed by the Bybt service.

Bitcoin suddenly fell by 4.5%, falling below 59,000, Ethereum fell below 4,000, and the amount of liquidation in one hour has exceeded 500 million U.S. dollars. — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 27, 2021

$500 million in crypto liquidated in an hour

The king crypto has gone down below the $60,000 level, dragging Ethereum along with it to the area below $4,000. ETH has recovered above $4,000 by now, however.

According to data shared by Bybt, over the past hour, a total of $517.02 million worth of crypto positions have been liquidated across multiple crypto exchanges.

A total of $503.9 million of that were liquidated in longs on Binance, Bitfinex, Huobi, Bitmex, FTX and other digital trading platforms.

Bitcoin rally halts as long-term traders are fixing profits

Thus, Bitcoin lost almost $2,000 in just a few minutes. Besides, funding rates on various crypto exchanges spiked dangerously and the level of Bitcoin Fear and Greed dropped from the highest mark in more than half a year.

Besides, Bitcoin long-term traders seem to be withdrawing some of their profits; this is what usually happens after BTC reaches a new all-time high.

BTC hit a new lifetime peak of $66,930 on Oct. 20.

Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu believes that the Bitcoin price drop could be caused by the fall in the US and Asia-Pacific stock markets.